'We're going to give back': Soup Sisters give away free meals in honor of late father

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Danielle and Shannon Doyle, known as the Soup Sisters in Niagara Falls, give free Thanksgiving meals to those in need to honor their late father Michael.

"Our father died 11 years ago on Thanksgiving, so ever since then, we don't like holidays as much; holidays are difficult for us," said Danielle.

Since last November, the sisters have been making soups and delicious meals out of Wilbur's in Niagara Falls to help them through the grieving process.

Honoring the family tradition of getting together for the holidays, the Doyle's have decided to use their skills to help their community.

"Thanksgiving was our father's favorite holiday, and we enjoy giving back, so the best way to honor him would be to give back," said Shannon. "Times are tough. Everyone's in need right now, so we're going to give back as much as we possibly can."

The siblings said working together is the best part.

"She's my best friend and my sister. You get to spend time with the person you love and do good for the community," said Shannon.

You can find more information on donating or signing up for the free meals by visiting the Soup Sisters Facebook page.