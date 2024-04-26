'It gives me hope' Niagara-Wheatfield senior receives highest Girl Scout award for volunteer work

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Carly Faller, is a Niagara-Wheatfield senior who is receiving the highest award in Girl Scouts for her volunteer work at Heart, Love, and Soul, a food assistance program in Niagara Falls.

Faller dedicated 6 months to creating 60 cookbooks filled with 34 recipes with items from the food pantry clients did not use.

"I felt like this was a good thing for me because I love cooking. I adore it. I can make stuff that nobody else has before, all cooking is doing what you like, all recipes started from nowhere," said Faller.

The recipebooks were given away to heart love and soul clients for free and they were gone within two weeks.

"60 books in two weeks for a pantry that's only open three days a week for maybe three hours is a lot," said Faller.

The pantry has been thankful for the younger generations' support.

"The feedback has been nothing but positive. I think people appreciate that effort and having some practical knowledge of how to use some of these items," said Mark Baetzhold, the Executive Director at Heart Love and Soul.

Baetzhold says during the first three months of the year - the nonprofit has seen a 17-percent increase in need compared to last year but, seeing younger people stepping up to help their community makes him hopeful for the future.

"It's important that our young people understand these issues and get involved to make a difference in people's lives," said Baetzhold.

You can volunteer at Heart, Love, and Soul here.

