'It could be devastating': Western New York wineries on high alert for spotted lanternfly

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — With the arrival of warmer weather, New York residents are urged to remain vigilant for an invasive insect—the spotted lanternfly—known to threaten local agriculture.

A recent sighting at a general store on Chautauqua Lake, shared by the Chautauqua County Master Gardeners on Facebook, has raised alarm among vineyard owners in the area.

The spotted lanternfly, which feeds on over 100 plant species, poses a significant risk to grapevines, making it a particular concern for local wineries.

Jim Baker, owner of Chateau Niagara Winery in Newfane, has been crafting wines for nearly 20 years, but the increasing threats from this pest have him worried.

WKBW Wineries and experts raise concerns over Spotted Lantern fly

“This was a cabbage patch when we bought it, so we have literally built everything from the ground up,” Baker said. “An impact like that would be devastating. Thankfully, we’ve had the folks at Cornell to help us prepare for that. We scout for this now and look for the telltale signs.”

Originally from parts of China and Vietnam, the spotted lanternfly has spread invasively to Japan, South Korea, and the United States. With New York being the third-largest wine producer in the country, experts say this pest could significantly impact the local wine industry.

Jennifer Phillips Russo from Cornell Cooperative Extension emphasized the urgency of the situation.

WKBW Wineries and experts raise concerns over Spotted Lantern fly

“This bug, if left unmanaged, could basically decimate vineyards," she said. "It’s a sap feeder, sucking nutrients directly from the vines and stealing their food."

Currently, there are established populations of spotted lanternflies in the Finger Lakes, Rochester, and Buffalo, raising concerns about further spread. Due to its ability to hitchhike on vehicles and personal items, the need for public awareness is critical.

Phillips Russo urged the public to take action if they spot a lanternfly.

“I’m usually a catch-and-release person, but if you see a spotted lanternfly, it is imperative that you kill that specimen," she said.

If you notice any signs of the spotted lanternfly, it is advised to report it to the Cornell Cooperative Extension.