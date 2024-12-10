'I'm going to miss them': Case-Nic Cookies in Medina closing after 29 years in business

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Case-Nic Cookies has been the go-to stop for anybody in Medina for nearly three decades. But after 29 years in business, Mary Lou Tuohey has decided to close her beloved shop.
"Now I'm tired and I want to retire," said Tuohey. "I don't want to close, but in my heart, I know the time is right."
On any given day, Case-Nic would welcome you with the delicious smell of cookies and a warm greeting from long-time employees. You may even find the mayor of Medina frosting cookies behind the counter.
"People have been so supportive of us, even during Covid," said Tuohey. "I'm so happy that they have been here all these 29 years for me."
The bakery will close on December 31 a new one will open in its place. Tuohey said she's decided to pass down a few cookie recipes to the incoming owners to keep the taste in town.
"The boss, she's wonderful," said 17-year employee Kellie Rath. "I'm very excited for Mary Lou. Very Excited."
"For 20 years, I've lived here. This has been my spot right here," said customer Mae Shafer. "I don't know where I'm going to go after here, I may have to travel. I'm going to miss them. I don't want to cry, but I'm going to miss them."
"She needs some time for herself and her family, but [this is] very sad for our community," said Mayor Marguerite Sherman. "There will be tears of joy and tears of sadness at the same time."