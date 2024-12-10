Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNiagara Orleans

Actions

'I'm going to miss them': Case-Nic Cookies in Medina closing after 29 years in business

Case-Nic Cookies
WKBW
Mary Lou Tuohey named her business 'Case-Nic' because it is a combination of the names of her two kids, Casey and Nicole.
Case-Nic Cookies
Posted

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Case-Nic Cookies has been the go-to stop for anybody in Medina for nearly three decades. But after 29 years in business, Mary Lou Tuohey has decided to close her beloved shop.

"Now I'm tired and I want to retire," said Tuohey. "I don't want to close, but in my heart, I know the time is right."

Case-Nic Cookies
Mary Lou Tuohey named her business 'Case-Nic' because it is a combination of the names of her two kids, Casey and Nicole.

On any given day, Case-Nic would welcome you with the delicious smell of cookies and a warm greeting from long-time employees. You may even find the mayor of Medina frosting cookies behind the counter.

"People have been so supportive of us, even during Covid," said Tuohey. "I'm so happy that they have been here all these 29 years for me."

The bakery will close on December 31 a new one will open in its place. Tuohey said she's decided to pass down a few cookie recipes to the incoming owners to keep the taste in town.

Kellie Rath

"The boss, she's wonderful," said 17-year employee Kellie Rath. "I'm very excited for Mary Lou. Very Excited."

Case-Nic Cookies

"For 20 years, I've lived here. This has been my spot right here," said customer Mae Shafer. "I don't know where I'm going to go after here, I may have to travel. I'm going to miss them. I don't want to cry, but I'm going to miss them."

Mayor Marguerite Sherman

"She needs some time for herself and her family, but [this is] very sad for our community," said Mayor Marguerite Sherman. "There will be tears of joy and tears of sadness at the same time."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!