'I'm going to miss them': Case-Nic Cookies in Medina closing after 29 years in business

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Case-Nic Cookies has been the go-to stop for anybody in Medina for nearly three decades. But after 29 years in business, Mary Lou Tuohey has decided to close her beloved shop.

"Now I'm tired and I want to retire," said Tuohey. "I don't want to close, but in my heart, I know the time is right."

WKBW Mary Lou Tuohey named her business 'Case-Nic' because it is a combination of the names of her two kids, Casey and Nicole.

On any given day, Case-Nic would welcome you with the delicious smell of cookies and a warm greeting from long-time employees. You may even find the mayor of Medina frosting cookies behind the counter.

"People have been so supportive of us, even during Covid," said Tuohey. "I'm so happy that they have been here all these 29 years for me."

The bakery will close on December 31 a new one will open in its place. Tuohey said she's decided to pass down a few cookie recipes to the incoming owners to keep the taste in town.