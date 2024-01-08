‘I’d like to make a top 3 finish’: Niagara Falls first responder to compete for World’s Strongest Firefighter

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One Firefighter from Niagara Falls is spending his winter training to take on the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition in March.

Niagara Falls Firefighter Paul Emmick has been training as a power lifter and now a strongman for 20 years.

WKBW Paul Emmick began his weight lifting career competing as a power lifter for several years before transferring to Strongman.

“I feel so much stronger in my core, my lower back and my hips from doing these types of movements,” Paul said.

Paul puts that strength to very good use, carrying hoses and sometimes people during his work days at the fire department.

“Not only having the physical challenge and everything that comes with firefighting itself, but being able to be the first one on scene,” Paul said.

Rob Shots Paul Emmick is a firefighter and certified EMT in his hometown, Niagara Falls, and has been for 2 years.

He has been a firefighter for the past 2 years, fulfilling a personal mission to help people in need.

Paul set out to make a difference after his brother died from a drug overdose in 2015.

“After that happened, I wanted to be able to do something to help people in that situation,” Paul said. “If I can stop even one person from going through what my brother and my family went through... It’s all good.”

Now, Paul is inspired to take on a new task, by competing at the World's Strongest Firefighter competition at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

“Strength translates, but it’s a lot more technical, and I needed help. That’s when I contacted [my coach] Al [Marcantonio],” Paul said.

The competition includes several things like lifting 250 pound kegs and sand bags over your head.

WKBW Paul Emmick did several reps Monday where he lifted a 190-pound sand bag onto his shoulder.

His coaches Nirel Patel and Al Marcantonio will be there cheering him on and feel he’s a special person to work with.

“[We will be there], there might be more than just us supporting him, we have a whole team,” Al said.

“He’s dedicated to the craft, the comradery of it, and it’s enjoyable,” Nirel said.

Now this local first responder has his eyes set on competing with the best.

WKBW Paul Emmick lifting a 135-pound keg above his head during a training session on Monday.

“Realistically, I’d like to make a top 3 finish,” Paul said. “I can’t wait, it’s going to be amazing.”

The competition will take place March 1 and 2.