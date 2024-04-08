‘I just love natural phenomenon’: Niagara Falls tourists counting down final hours before total solar eclipse

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is full of busy storefronts, and it is hosting thousands of tourists eagerly awaiting Monday’s total solar eclipse, at least one of which is so excited she just can’t help but sing.

Leslie Hermans and her friends drove 6 hours from Downingtown, Pennsylvania to see the total solar eclipse, and when she was asked about her trip she responded in song.

I guess we have a musical guest on @WKBW tonight 🎙️🎼

The total solar eclipse just makes some of us, like Leslie from Downingtown, PA, want to SING about it 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/tbJ8kExxwg — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) April 8, 2024

Leslie is just one of the several people visiting our area to take in both Niagara Falls and Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“I live [in California], near the Bay Area,” Rahul Rajaram said. “I just love natural phenomenon.”

WKBW Rahul Rajaram flew from where he lives in California to New Jersey, then he joined his parents for a 6-hour road trip to Niagara Falls just for the eclipse.

“We came from Long Island,” Christopher Pinkenburg said. “We had seen the one in 2017, we drove down to Tennessee. We decided we want to see this again.”

“I saw the 2017 eclipse from home in Lancaster, PA and it was a partial eclipse. It left me wanting to see more and to see the totality,” Jay Sandberg said. “That was something where [I said to myself] “I have to see the next one'.”

Niagara Falls is obviously a tourist destination, but the first weekend in April doesn’t normally look quite like this.

President/Founder of F Bites restaurants Bobby Anderson shared that normally his restaurants open for the season in May, but this total solar eclipse was just too good of a business opportunity to pass up.

WKBW F Bites is a teaching restaurant that employs students learning how to become full-time chefs.

“[Saturday] night we did over 600 people, [Sunday] we are going to do over 700 people and Monday we are planning on over 1,000 people,” Bobby said. “We stay open until mid-October, Early-November. I am so blessed to have the eclipse come here.”

Complete totality will cover the area at around 3:20 p.m.