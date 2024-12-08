‘I can’t wait to do it again’: Hearts in Bloom nonprofit expanding to help 100 widows this Valentine’s Day

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last Valentine’s Day, Hearts in Bloom handed out gifts and flowers to 40 widows and widowers, but come 2025, this nonprofit is gearing up to make the event even bigger and better.

It may not even be Christmas yet, but for Catherine Szabad in Wheatfield, the countdown to Valentine’s Day is on.

“I can’t wait to do it again,” Hearts in Bloom founder, Catherine said. “I was very humbled by all the responses.”

Last year, I joined them as they went door-to-doordelivering flowers and gifts to widowers in our community, like Frank Ganci in the Town of Tonawanda.

‘Through his tears, said thank you’: Widows and widowers surprised with Valentine's Day baskets

This upcoming year, Catherine is making her passion project even bigger

She is looking to more than double the recipients to 100 widows and widowers, and she’s accepting nominations from all across our area.

“I’m hoping that I continue to get the support that I received last year and then some,” Catherine said. “I want to do more and I’m hoping that Western New York can help me get me there.”

However, she can’t do this alone. This season of giving, she’s asking for volunteers to sign up and anybody to donate to their GoFundMe to make this dream a reality.

She will begin accepting widow nominations in early January, first come, first serve.