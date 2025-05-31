Hundreds flock to Lockport High School for annual 'Unity Fest'

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of Lockport residents flocked to Lockport High School for its annual Unity Fest.

It is not your average school event!

The school function brought everyone together to celebrate culture and diversity, through food, robotics and live music.

The inclusive event also allowed students to play a few carnival events and for people to make new connections with their peers -as they head into summer.

"I love seeing all the food trucks and seeing everybody have a great time. I played football. I got to see all of the little kids play football. It was really cool seeing all those kids have a blast. It's great," Lockport City Schools District High School student Chasdyn McClain said.

"I think it's excellent for the a lot of people living in Lockport, especially the families and the students. They can enjoy themselves, meet up with people they go to school with and make new friends," Lockport City Schools District teacher aides Andrew and Miranda Kifner said.

The vibrant celebration ended at 8 p.m., gathering not just students, but their families faculty and staff.