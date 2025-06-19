‘Huge first step’: Plans for security upgrades at abandoned Lowry Middle School in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vacancy has been a reality for the George L Lowry Middle School in North Tonawanda for roughly 15 years, but a new deal with the owner has county and city officials optimistic about the property’s future.

The Lowry Middle School was built just over a hundred years ago and was used as the district's high school and, later, a middle school until 2004.

Three years later, the district sold the property to Kevin Gersh, but after several redevelopment plans have fallen through throughout the years, it has continued to sit empty. Its status as a state and national historical landmark also makes demolition much more difficult.

“You’ve got windows blown out, doors flapping back and forth, vandalism, kids or adults going in there. There’s drugs going on inside these buildings,” neighbor Bill Brothers said. “We care about people’s health and safety, that’s why we’re talking about the school.”

The once lively school is now filled with broken glass, graffiti and even I watched as a group of kids trespassed on the property. North Tonawanda alderman Frank DiBernardo tells me there have been more than 40 police calls related to trespassing, vandalism, and even an attempted arson.

WKBW Demolition and graffiti can be seen inside the smashed-out windows of the auditorium entrance doors.

Now, two more neighbors have taken a step towards a redevelopment of the Payne Avenue property: DiBernardo and Niagara County legislator Rich Andres.

The two announced a deal between the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC), the county’s land bank and the property owner.

I’m told that starting next week, workers will be on site to recommend safety and security improvements to the owner, Gersh. Should those recommendations be accepted, the owner would pay to have them completed.

WKBW At least one door on the building is frequently blown open by gusts of wind.

“It’s right on one of the main streets in North Tonawanda, so most people in the city will pass this every day,” Andres said. “It’s a huge first step in preserving the safety of this neighborhood.”

In addition to potentially making the property safer, I’m told this new agreement gives Andres and DiBernardo optimism for a future redevelopment of the property.

“It allows us to help Gersh showcase this property and see if there is an interest from developers moving forward,” DiBernardo said. “[I’d like to see] housing for seniors or even veterans.”

“Well, I know North Tonawanda has great success with bringing in residential projects,” Andres said.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec tells me the city has already secured a $1.5 million grant for the development of the property; however, he estimates a complete renovation would cost closer to $35 million.

“We are going to be looking at what we can do to market this a little bit better, even outside of the state,” Tylec said. “I think this is a fine [security] partnership with the county. I am hopeful that something comes of it.”