'How cool would it be to go out together': Niagara Falls police chief, fire chief retiring

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big changes are coming to the City of Niagara Falls. Both the city's fire chief Joe Pedulla and police chief John Faso are retiring at the end of the year.

"You know my age and time and service — it's time to go enjoy the next part of my life," Pedulla said.

Pedulla and Faso, who are childhood friends, say they agreed it was time after about 60 years of combined service.

"And we figured how cool would it be to go out together," Faso said.

The joint announcement comes as the city sent a news release looking for qualified candidates to fill the following positions:



Superintendent of Police

Fire Chief

Director of Parks & Public Works

Corporation Counsel

City Controller

City Clerk

Human Resources Director

Community Development Director Management

Information Systems Director

Planning Director

Deputy Director of Human Resources

Deputy Director of Parks & Public Works

Director of Business Development

Public Information Officer

Applicants must apply by December 8th. The city says it's standard practice after a mayor is elected. Voters re-elected Robert Restiano to serve a second term earlier this month.

"Every day it was something different but over a period of time you just realize how you roll with it," Pedulla said.

Pedulla started as a firefighter, was promoted to captain and then selected to be chief. Faso worked as a patrol officer, narcotics detective and Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy co-director before stepping into his role as chief.

"It's been an honor to work with these people and, you know, and build relationships," Faso said.

But their roles came with a big responsibility: responding to difficult calls.

"Those stick in my mind," Pedulla said.

The most recent call — last week's deadly crash at the Rainbow Bridge. Niagara Falls Fire was first on the scene.

"And it was just a very, very chaotic surreal scene that we never thought we'd see here," Pedulla said.

"That tragic incident that happened last week solidified that for me to see my people in action and how they acted and how they responded. I couldn't be prouder of them," Faso said.

As for what's next, Faso said he wants to spend more time with family including his a one and a half year old granddaughter.

"I have hobbies that keep me busy and I'm just looking forward to enjoying what I worked for for 30 years," Pedulla said.