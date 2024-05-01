‘He’s going to fit in great’: Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman’s eye for discounts wins over fans

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman became an instant fan favorite because of his love for bargain shopping. The rookie has won over WNY and maybe even inspired a few early-season shoppers.

Saturday, the 33rd pick of the 2024 NFL draft shared plenty of opinions many can relate to.

“I shop like my mom. I get my coats in the summertime,” Coleman said. “You have to shop the season or two before, just in case and it is cheaper.”

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls are hearing that piece of advice loud and clear, with stores like Columbia selling their winter gear for up to 70% off.

“I think he’s a stand-up guy, and he knows a good bargain when he sees one,” Bills fan Christina Jankowski said.

“I believe his interview was funny man. I like cookies, and I like bargain shopping,” Bills fan Jimmie Ray said. “I like saving money.”

Saturday, Coleman shared that Macy’s may just be his favorite place for a good deal on clothes.

But, when he moves up to WNY and looks to expand his wardrobe, the Niagara Falls outlets just might be a better place for him to keep saving that money he’s worked so hard to earn.

“I might go get some more colors [of the jackets], I need a blue one and another red one,” Coleman said.

“We’ve got some great blue Adidas jackets, on sale per his style,” Jankowski, who is also a manager of the Adidas outlet said. “I think he should come on down.”

In Coleman’s introductory press conference, he said his jacket was $79.89, but the Adidas outlet has a similar one for just $50 in that very blue color he’s looking for.

It’s that attention to the discounts that fans feel made him the perfect fit for our area.

“We’re looking for a deal,” Jankowski said. “We’re a good blue-collar city, he’s going to fit in great.”