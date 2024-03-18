'Help keep their pets': Niagara SPCA opens new grooming salon Oh My Fur

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today is the grand opening of the Niagara SPCA's new grooming salon, Oh My Fur. The grooming salon is the newest addition to the facility. To celebrate the opening day, the salon will be offering different deals for customers. The deals include:



50% off nail trims on Monday from 11AM-1PM

BOGO Baths from 1PM-5PM within first 30 days.

Free bandana and fragrence spritz Tuesday-Saturday.

It's super important because a lot of times we'll see dogs that are surrendered because they might be completely overly matted, or just in bad condition. It's really important that we can offer this to the community because maybe we can help them keep their pets. Liz Marshall, Oh My Fur Manager

Oh My Fur is open from 10AM-6PM. You can schedule an appointment by calling the SPCA at 716-731-4368.