OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott is officially open again. Bryce and Trisha Drewes celebrated a soft reopening with their friends and family Friday night, before the big grand opening to the public Saturday.

Bye's will be open its typical hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and special hours on holidays.

‘Heartwarming to be back’: Bye’s Popcorn celebrates reopening weekend

“It’s a wonderful day, and it’s very heartwarming to be back. We are just as happy and excited as the public is,” Bryce Drewes said. “Same location, same recipe, same supportive customers.”

“Took off the day of work to come down here to be one of the first ones to enjoy what we love the most… their popcorn is just special,” Judith Evert said.

WKBW

The 102-year-old popcorn stand on Lockport-Olcott Road temporarily closed after the death of its long-time owner, Patricia Drewes, in August 2023. It briefly reopened under the ownership of Patricia’s daughters, managed by Trisha, and then closed again. It was then put up for sale in April.

WKBW

A new owner bought the property and the business after it went up for sale. The new owner has appointed Trisha and Bryce to run the business exactly as they had been in the past few years, carrying on the family legacy.

“My grandmother was the strongest woman I had ever known,” Bryce said. “Her hard work was not for nothing. My mother and I, we never gave up, and we are here and couldn’t be more happy about it.”

WATCH: Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott set to reopen under new ownership