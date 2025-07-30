‘Have to come to the fair’: 11-year-old’s idea becomes exclusive ice cream flavor at Niagara County Fair

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year’s Niagara County Fair is featuring its own exclusive ice cream flavor, S’more Fun, invented by an 11-year-old girl and brought to life by Hoover’s Dairy.

11-year-old Cici Mecca is the proud inventor of ‘S’more Fun’ ice cream: chocolate ice cream, with marshmallow swirls, chocolate-covered graham cracker pieces and chocolate-covered mini marshmallows

The only place you can get it is the Niagara County Fair’s 4-H Milk Bar.

“I like how other people are getting to try what I came up with,” Cici said. “I took my favorite outdoor activity with my family, [s’mores], and I took my favorite ice cream flavor, chocolate, and I mixed them together.”

Cici won the fair’s first-ever ice cream contest, beating out 80 other flavor submissions.

The Newfane 7th grader’s prize was to watch her dream flavor be made into a reality, thanks to Hoover’s Dairy in Sanborn.

“Kids these days… come up with some creative things,” Robert Hoover II, with the dairy, said.

“I think it is super cool how just some contest could turn what I envisioned real,” Cici said.

Hoover II tells me if they keep getting positive reviews on the flavor, it just might become a permanent fixture moving forward.

“We’re going to see how it goes out at the fair,” Hoover II said.

“[I think they should make it permanent], because I think a lot of people would like to enjoy it,” Cici said.

Unless that permanent change happens, you only have until Sunday to get a taste for yourself.

“You have to come to the fair to try it,” Fair Executive Director Justin Rogers said.