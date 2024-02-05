‘Good for the dogs’: Niagara SPCA hosts Valentine’s Day fundraiser to ‘take a bite out of your ex’

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — This Valentine’s Day, your past heartbreak can feed dogs at the Niagara SPCA. A $5 donation will fund a dog treat with your ex-lover’s name written on top.

4-year-old Bugsy has been a long-term resident at the Niagara SPCA, and she has become quite popular.

In December, she went viral after a mechanical failure opened her cage for a few minutes, and she’s always recognizable thanks to her very audible breath.

“She has something going on with her throat,” Director of Events & Marketing at the Niagara SPCA, Elizabeth Marshall said. “When she gets over excited, which she does a lot… She has a harder time breathing, so she starts snorting.”

If you can’t provide Bugsy a forever home, this Valentine’s Day, you can help her in a different way.

You can donate $5 to put the name of your ex on a dog treat for Bugsy and her friends to take a bite out of.

WKBW Bugsy was a big fan of her Valentine's Day appetizer of customized dog biscuits on Monday.

“If it makes somebody happy that day, then good for them, good for us, and good for the dogs,” Elizabeth said.

The cookies are donations from Jeanette Prohaska’s business Oh Sugar!, and she’s already up to 70 of them.

However, neither her nor the SPCA want the total to stay that low.

“As long as it’s exes and they’re taking a bite out of them, I can do as many as they need,” Jeanette said.

WKBW On Valentine's Day, Niagara SPCA dogs will be fed plenty of dog biscuits with the names of people's ex lovers written on top.

“Bugsy would like more than one cookie, so that’s always an option,” Elizabeth said.

You can make your donations over the phone or by checking the Niagara SPCA social media accounts.