'Going to sleep better at night': Niagara Falls cuts down tree that neighbors said was a safety risk

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After two years of neighbors’ calls to the city of Niagara Falls to cut down a dead tree that could fall on a school bus stop, the tree was removed.
Just last week I spoke to Anna Marie Petroziello who told me just how long she’s been calling the city to remove the dead and rotting tree from the corner of 93rd St. & Champlain Ave, worrying it could fall on a school bus stop.
“My big, huge concern is that this is a school bus corner, with young kids Monday thru Friday being picked up and dropped off here,” Petroziello said.
The sounds of a chainsaw were a very welcome sound in this Niagara Falls neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
I called the city Thursday asking why the tree was never taken care of but never received a callback.
Five days after that call to the city, Petroziello saw what she had been waiting two years for, city workers at that very street corner.
“I was coming back from a walk, and they passed me. I was like 'oh please please let them go to this corner,'” Petroziello. “I was shocked to tell you the truth, it’s been a long battle.”
The tree was cut down by city workers on Tuesday.
Rather than a large dead tree towering over a school bus stop, only a stump remains. For Petroziello, that stump signifies two years of worries coming to a close.
“The tree is down, thank you, it’s all thanks to you and Channel 7,” Petroziello said. “I’m going to sleep better at night.”