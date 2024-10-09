'Going to sleep better at night': Niagara Falls cuts down tree that neighbors said was a safety risk

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After two years of neighbors’ calls to the city of Niagara Falls to cut down a dead tree that could fall on a school bus stop, the tree was removed.

Just last week I spoke to Anna Marie Petroziello who told me just how long she’s been calling the city to remove the dead and rotting tree from the corner of 93rd St. & Champlain Ave, worrying it could fall on a school bus stop.

“My big, huge concern is that this is a school bus corner, with young kids Monday thru Friday being picked up and dropped off here,” Petroziello said. 'The city should be taking care of this': Niagara Falls neighbor concerned tree poses safety risk

The sounds of a chainsaw were a very welcome sound in this Niagara Falls neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

I called the city Thursday asking why the tree was never taken care of but never received a callback.

Five days after that call to the city, Petroziello saw what she had been waiting two years for, city workers at that very street corner.

WKBW Anna Marie Petroziello first called to have the tree removed in 2022, now she can happily see all that remains of the tree is its stump.

“I was coming back from a walk, and they passed me. I was like 'oh please please let them go to this corner,'” Petroziello. “I was shocked to tell you the truth, it’s been a long battle.”

The tree was cut down by city workers on Tuesday.

Rather than a large dead tree towering over a school bus stop, only a stump remains. For Petroziello, that stump signifies two years of worries coming to a close.

“The tree is down, thank you, it’s all thanks to you and Channel 7,” Petroziello said. “I’m going to sleep better at night.”