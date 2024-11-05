'Get out to vote!': Niagara Falls barber and pastor team up to get neighbors to vote

NIAGARA FALLS — Howard Ivey, owner of Howard's Hair Studio for Men in Niagara Falls, and his good friend and client Rev. Raymond Allen, pastor at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church are both passionate about making sure their community is heard on Election Day.

They had an idea. They wanted to offer rides to and from polling sites for anyone who needed them.

They shared their idea with the Niagara Gazette.

But on Tuesday, the weather was summerlike and they weren't getting any calls for rides. So they switched to their plan B.

They decided they would drive around the city and use bullhorns to urge people to vote.

“This is Voting day! Get out to vote! Vote for the candidate of your choice! Get out to vote!” Rev. Allen yelled into his bullhorn as Ivey drove.

“A lot of these younger people don't realize that this is gonna affect their lives directly," Ivery told me. "This election, right? Well, every election does, but this one right here is really gonna affect their lives, their future.”

Rev. Allen said he hopes young people listen to their advice.

"We're trying to make sure that they have a solid future in which they can thrive and prosper in your choice."