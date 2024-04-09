Future of Tourism in Niagara Falls: Eclipse visitors provide feedback

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls saw a big boost in tourism for the total solar eclipse on Monday. City officials are hoping the national spotlight on the Cataract City will equate to big business next year, too.

But how do they attract more tourists to Niagara Falls? Some visitors say they would like to see more of an investment in the city.

Michael and Helen are visiting Niagara Falls from California. Like thousands of others, they came here to see Monday's total solar eclipse.

"It's beautiful. It's truly, truly beautiful," says Michael.

But they also say they're surprised there isn't more to do in Niagara Falls, NY.

"They could do a lot better and it seems like the government could do something to try to stimulate the economy," says Michael. "It seems like this casino is the centerpiece of the town."

"Add more entertainment or nightlife, people like to have fun," says Helen.

CEO of Destination Niagara USA, John Percy says the city has enjoyed this boost in tourism. Percy says many local businesses are past their record numbers for early April.

"This is unheard of for us. You know typically it's a quiet time of year," explains Percy. "If we could have this every year! That's what I'm thinking next year. What do we do to try and move that needle next year?"

Dave and Denise Landset from New Jersey have been to Niagara Falls three times now and they also say they would like to see more money invested locally.

"Maybe some more stores. Some more shopping, some boutiques or something," suggests Denise.

Dave says he has noticed mainly souvenir shops.

Percy says they don't have any concrete development plans right now, but says they are looking at several possibilities to keep the momentum going in the Cataract City.

Even if no changes are made in Niagara Falls, Michael and Helen say they will always come back to visit because not only did they see a historical eclipse this week, but they also got engaged near the falls.

"I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her but to actually pop the question? I'm thinking Niagara falls, how romantic is that? The eclipse. It doesn't get to be a much better of an opportunity than that," says Michael.

Helen said she was shocked and hey say Niagara Falls will always hold a special place in their heart.

"We're going to have to come back and kind of relive the moment," says Michael.