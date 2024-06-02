Fire at KinderKiddz in Grand Island causes $2 million in damages

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — KinderKiddz in Grand Island is temporarily closed due to a fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damages on Saturday afternoon.

Grand Island Firefighters were called to the daycare at 2710 Grand Island Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. Upon entering the building, crews say they were met with heavy smoke.

According to the Grand Island Fire Company, several crews worked to put out the fire while another confirmed the building was empty.

No injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $2 million in damage to the building.

KinderKiddz is temporarily closed as Erie County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation.