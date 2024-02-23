February Break Fun: 716 Days at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today is the last day of February break! 7 News has been giving you different ideas all week long to keep your family busy. If you need a last minute idea of where to go today, then head over to the Aquarium of Niagara! Today is the aquarium's last day of 716 days — a celebration of Western New York.

During 716 Days, you'll receive a discount of $7.16 per person for admission into the aquarium. With admission, you can have some fun by saying hello to a fun group of penguins, play interactive games to learn about collecting plastic from waters and see familiar friends back in action. Those familiar friends — the sea lions!

The sea lions are back after a six-week break while the aquarium was making improvements to the tank. The aquarium is hosting a campaign right now to raise $80,000 to be able to continue improving the tanks features to make it more comfortable for the sea lions. When you arrive to the aquarium, you can make a $5 donation and get a sticker placed onto the glass of the tank with your name and if you make a $20 donation, you can receive a magnet as well.

You can purchase your tickets to the aquarium here.