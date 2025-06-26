LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new era is being ushered in for the 201-year-old Frontier House in Lewiston. By the end of July, the historic landmark will be operating as a restaurant and several apartments.

First built in 1824, the Frontier House on Center Street has been a Lewiston landmark for centuries.

Throughout the years, the building has been a hotel, a home, and even a McDonald’s, but most recently it has sat vacant for years.

WKBW

“It’s such a dramatic transition from what it was,” Director of Development for Ellicott Development Tom Fox said. “It’s very exciting, and you can’t beat the location.”

Ellicott Development is putting its final touches on its nearly 6-year rehab of the building.

WATCH: 'Dramatic transition': Lewiston Frontier House set to open as restaurant and apartments

'Dramatic transition': Lewiston Frontier House set to open as restaurant and apartments

On the first floor, you’ll find the Fairbanks Restaurant, which is hosting its grand opening on Friday, June 27.

“Everything about it just kind of felt right," co-owner Jake Strawser said. "It was laid out to be a restaurant.”

“We got it done the way we wanted it to be done, and we think it does right by the history of the building,” Dan Hagen said.

WKBW Fairbanks will have its kitchen open Tuesday-Saturday from 5:00-10:00 p.m., and its bar will be open Tuesday-Saturday 4:00-12:00 a.m.

The second through fourth floors are all living spaces.

Fox told me six short-term rental apartments will take up the top two floors, and they’re already booking up for their first day open on July 1.

WKBW Fox tells me the short-term rentals, like this room, would be available on sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Just below that, the first and second floors will be home to five long-term apartments for people looking to make Lewiston home. Fox told me the lease would either be six months or one year long.