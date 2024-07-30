CSX planning to make improvements to several railroad crossings in North Tonawanda in August

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — CSX is planning to make improvements at several railroad crossings in North Tonawanda in August.

One of the crossings where work will be done is at the intersection of Felton Street and River Road where three people were killed in May when an Amtrak train crashed into their vehicle.

The North Tonawanda Police Department identified the victims as 6-year-old Ra'Mari Geldart of Buffalo, 66-year-old Olive Geldart of North Tonawanda, and 69-year-old David McMinn of North Tonawanda.

Police said crews found the three victims trapped inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identify boy and two adults killed after train crashed into vehicle in North Tonawanda

I spoke with the Mayor of North Tonawanda Austin Tylec about ongoing concerns.

"It shouldn't happen. Whether it's a malfunction. Whether it's a human error. There should never be a fatality going across these intersections," said the Mayor of North Tonawanda Austin Tylec.

Jay Withey has been driving over the tracks at Felton Street and River Road in North Tonawanda for decades.

"This things been not working right for years and there's been a million complaints," Withey explained.

He was referring to the stop arm and signals at the tracks. He said he is so concerned about railroad crossings that he warns his family to be extra careful.

"My son drives. My daughter drives. I tell them...never rely on the lights and the arms. I said stop, look and listen," Withey said.

CSX said in a statement that they plan to rebuild several at-grade crossings in North Tonawanda and that railroad infrastructure maintenance is critical to minimizing service disruptions and preventing accidents and injuries.

"Even I'm concerned when I go across one of these rails," said Tylec. "I kind of look left and right. I've driven over the intersections even today some of them. You see wood that's all chewed up. You question how the rails are doing some of them."

Tylec said he continues to pass along complaints and is working with CSX, the DOT and FRA to make improvements.

"We have to make sure all different State, Federal Agencies, CSX that we're taking it seriously and we are," he said.

Meanwhile, he's warning people to be careful.

Tylec and CSX both confirmed that the crossings will not all be closed at the same time and they expect work to begin in mid to late August. Each location is expected to be closed for about 4 days.

Tylec said work will be done at Robinson Street & Wheatfield Street, Oliver Street, Ward Road, Witmer Street, Felton Street and Thompson Street.