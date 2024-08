NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — For a limited time, you can travel around Niagara County by bus for free.

The Connect Niagara bus service is waiving its bus fares September 3rd through September 6th.

The company says it wants more people try out its services as summer vacations are winding down.

The bus runs five different routes across the county. You can hop on at one its stops or call ahead for pickup.

