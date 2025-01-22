Concerned parents question school district's decision to keep Lockport schools open

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — Parents and guardians in Lockport are questioning why schools remained open on Tuesday despite frigid temperatures and snow that led to closures in other districts across Niagara County.

WKBW Parents and guardians in Lockport are questioning why schools remained open on Tuesday despite frigid temperatures

Grandmother Kathy Rohl, a former school bus driver, expressed concerns about the safety and comfort of children in such cold weather. She noted that school buses lack insulation, making them extremely cold, and that children are exposed to harsh conditions while waiting for buses that often run late.

Wind chills in Lockport on Tuesday dipped as low as -10 degrees, prompting questions about the district's decision to keep schools open.

"I mean every other school district was closed, why wasn't Lockport?" asked Rohl, a concerned grandmother.

Lisa Schrader, Deputy Superintendent of Lockport City School District sent 7 News this statement:

"Student safety is always our top priority, and we closely monitor weather and road conditions throughout the day to make an informed decision. Based on what we saw, and with limited after-school activities, we determined it was safe to proceed with a normal dismissal. We encourage families to stay tuned to forecasts and ensure children are prepared for winter conditions." Deputy Superintendent, Lisa Schrader

The Lockport City School District eventually decided to cancel school on Wednesday, a decision that brought relief to those concerned like Kathy Rohl, who was grateful her granddaughter would not have to endure the cold.

