Community voices helping to shape Niagara Falls Waterfront Revitalization Program

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls, in partnership with the NYS Department of the State, is exploring improvement projects to revitalize the waterfront and make it more attractive.

A public design workshop for the program was held on Monday night for the public to review and comment on more detailed design concepts.

The city is focusing on several key improvements, including redesigning the LaSalle Expressway for better traffic flow, improving connections across the Niagara Scenic Parkway, adding sidewalks and bike paths on Hyde Park Boulevard, and converting the former Public Safety Building into a community space.

Joseph Spina and his son, Joseph Jr., visit Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls a few times a week. While they love the park, they say there’s still room for improvement.

"Right now it is early in the season, so there is damage to the grounds and stuff like that, and the garbage needs to be picked up more," Spina said. "But overall, it's a pretty good park."

Sam Gordon, a planner whose consulting firm is working with the city, said these projects aim to reconnect the city to the waterfront, strengthening its ties to the water.

"One of those areas is the Niagara Scenic Parkway, and we are really looking at how we can best use that space to reconnect the city to the waterfront, especially along the Upper Niagara River," Gordon said.

Local residents are excited about the potential changes.

"I think it will be great once the sidewalks are repaired," said Anna Wythe. "It will make it easier for walking and just in general."

Mitch Lamard believes the projects will benefit the area.

"It makes me feel really good because it will boost the economy, and we’ll get a lot more visitors and tourists," Lamard said. "They come from all over the place, so it really makes me feel good."

Gordon emphasized that the main goal of these improvements is not just to attract tourists but to enhance the quality of life for residents in the area.

"The investments we are looking at, while they could lead to tourism, really the people we are looking toward are the people who live here and the neighborhoods of the city of Niagara Falls," Gordon said. "We're trying to help strengthen their quality of life and connection to the waterfront."

The city will host another workshop on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m at the John A. Duke Senior Citizen Center at 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard.