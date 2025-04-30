Community members help Niagara Falls family pay fine after DPW shut down their family garden

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members have poured in their support for Justine Burger and Kenneth Johnson Jr.’s family. Donations have paid their $2,300 fine from the City of Niagara Falls for running a garden in their front yard.

“It’s a huge weight lifted off our shoulders,” Burger said. “Once the fine was covered, we kind of took a breath of fresh air.”

On Tuesday, Burger and her fiancé, Johnson Jr., told me that they were buying seedlings and soil to plant their garden for the fifth consecutive year. However, the Niagara Falls DPW suddenly ended their tradition.

Johnson Jr. and Burger told me the city removed their entire garden without warning, and that the city explained to them that the garden was a “hazard." 'Destroyed my soul': Niagara Falls shuts down family garden; fines them $2,300

In addition to financial support, some viewers have donated in other ways. Burger said somebody dropped off bricks to reline a new garden in their backyard as soon as possible.

The City of Niagara Falls has responded to this situation. Mayor Robert Restaino sent a nine-page response defending the city DPW’s actions, which you can read in full below.

The end of that document says: