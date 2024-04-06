Community conversation teaching teens to be their best selves

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community conversation designed to guide Niagara County teens towards excellence in various aspects of their lives.

The teen conference addresses things like the significance of socio-economic and mental health challenges.

In a study, the National Institute of Health concluded that children and teens exposed to stressful life situations, such as low socioeconomic status, are at a higher risk of mental health problems.

More than twelve percent of residents in the county live in poverty with the average median household income just shy of 61,000.

7News' Pheben Kassahun was able to attend day two of the 3-day summit.

Organizers echoing the idea that perfection is unachievable rather our youth should strive to find excellence within themselves.

Kassahun also caught up with a student who shared with me her key takeaways from Friday night's conversation.

Being their best selve was the goal of the spirit of excellence teen conference.

The 3-day summit is hosted by word of life ministries.

"We were telling them that excellence is not being perfect. It's about doing your best and that you should do your best in school and take care of yourself physically, socially and mentally," Word of Life Ministries Youth Minister Cynthia Gandy said.

Cynthia Gandy said the inaugural conference is a vision that has come to life to bring kids together and instill life and spiritual values into them.

The conference is based on the Book of Daniel.

"They learned that this person, Daniel, was excelling and at the same time he committed to a healthy regimen,"Gandy said.

Gabriella is a 7th grade student who shared her takeaways from the summit.

"I've learned that it's good to speak positive words to other people into yourself. I've learned that drugs are not good for you. It can take people away from you like family, friends and other people. I've learned about money. If you have three quarters, save it, spend it well and only use it on what you need," Gabriella said.

Aside from scripture, the youth program is teaching teens how to maintain good mental health and recognizing stress triggers and how to manage them.

Word of Life Ministries Associate Pastor Reverend Sandra Palmer said, "Teaching children about financial planning, mental health issues, spiritual issues and different things that they can learn to help themselves to be better."

The conference is a call to action for the community to rally in support of our youth, offering tools and knowledge for overcoming modern challenges.

The parent workshop takes place Saturday.

Leaders want to offer parents the opportunity to work on their social and emotional health so that both the teens and parents can have an open dialogue.