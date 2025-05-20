Child found under vehicle, now in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital

TOWN OF HARTLAND — A child is now in critical condition at Oshei Children's Hospital after being trapped under a vehicle in the Town of Hartland.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home in the 7300 block of Ellicott Road just after 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say a child was under a vehicle, unconscious and trapped, in the driveway of the home.

Rescue crews were able to free the child. They were then flown by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to the sheriff's office, all parties are cooperating with the investigation at this time, and the incident appears to be accidental in nature.