Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott set to reopen under new ownership

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bye's Popcorn in Olcott is set to reopen under new ownership this weekend. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

After this weekend, Bye's will be open its typical hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and special hours on holidays.

The 102-year-old popcorn stand on Lockport-Olcott Road temporarily closed after the death of its long-time owner, Patricia Drewes, in August 2023. It briefly reopened under the ownership of Patricia’s daughter, Trisha, and then closed again. It was then put up for sale in April.

A new owner bought the property and the business after it went up for sale. The new owner has appointed Trish and Bryce to run the business exactly as they had been in the past few years.



