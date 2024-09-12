'Business is always there for us': Niagara Co. businesses see boom in domestic tourism

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — Niagara County surpasses tourism milestone with over $1 billion in tourism spending in 2023, and one attraction says the region has so much to offer visitors.



John Kinney, the President of the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours says the Niagara Gorge and the interest in seeing the region has boosted his business.

"The good news is we've taken 2.6 million people on our trip and brought everyone back. Although most of them, well, none of them were dry," said Kinney.

Kinney says people across the US visited the Niagara Gorge through their tours.

"I am very pleased with how our domestic business -, Ma, Pa, and the kids, you know, from Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, from Detroit. That business is always there for us and will always be the number one market to Niagara Falls is the families that come to Niagara," said Kinney.

