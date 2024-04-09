'Brings us excitement': The economic impacts of tourism from the solar eclipse in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the cloudy skies, the solar eclipse did not disappoint. All across Western New York, crowds gathered to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event including at Niagara Falls.

Already known as a hotspot for tourists with over 8 million visitors annually, Niagara Falls is expecting to see a major boost in the local economy after many people came to witness the eclipse at the park. April is typically the downtime for tourists in Niagara Falls. Destination Niagara President and CEO John Percy says seeing an event like this gives an "early boost" to the approaching tourist season at the park.

"I think it’s very exciting to see that early boost. So that gives a better April and May even going in before that typical summer season from Memorial Day to Labor Day," Percy said. "So that adds to that year long economic benefit for everyone."

With the major media coverage around Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse, Percy expects for the park to see more tourists during the peak season this year.

With the large crowds, small businesses thrived over the weekend and on Monday during the solar eclipse. To put into perspective of what businesses around the area might have seen in their sales, Percy shared the numbers from the state park's merchandise sales on Sunday, the day before the eclipse.

"We had over a four thousand dollar day. We have not ever had a four thousand dollar day in years," Percy said. "Tourism is usually made up of small business. Even your small hotel, you may be a big brand name hotel here like Double Tree, but it’s owned by a family here".

From a once in a lifetime view to the economic impacts both immediate and long-term, the eclipse events were a success in Niagara Falls.

"It brings us excitement to see, especially coming off of years with covid, to have and to boost the economic benefits of our small businesses and ownership right here in Niagara Falls," Percy said.

A full economic report on the tourism from the solar eclipse will be released by Destination Niagara in the coming weeks.