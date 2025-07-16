'Bringing island life to the Canal': Tiki Boat Tours set sail on Erie Canal in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just in time for this year’s Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, Tiki Boat Tours are hitting the water in North Tonawanda, with bookings open now.

The boats are open seven days a week, with tours taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WKBW

90-minute private tours are $269.99; you can book at tnttikitours.com or by calling 716-331-6266.

“Like we always say, we’re bringing the island life to the Canal,” co-owner Craig Schultz said.

North Tonawanda 2nd Ward Alderman Frank DiBernardo told me he saw the success of the Tiki Boat Tours in Buffalo at RiverWorks and wanted to bring this novelty up to Niagara County.

WKBW

“I pulled [the co-owner] aside and said, ‘Have you ever considered coming to North Tonawanda and the canal?” DiBernardo said. “Why not us? What makes Buffalo better than us?”

Owners Schultz and Mike Bartolotta then bought a brand new boat, outfitted specifically for the Canal.

The North Tonawanda boats can seat up to 6 guests at a time, taking people on a scenic view up and down the Canal.

All tours are "bring your own" food and drinks; however, the boat does supply a cooler with ice and an on-board bathroom.

WKBW

“You can do everything from bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, weddings," Bartolotta said. "If you want to get married on here, we can do that too.”

DiBernardo told me the tours are here to stay permanently.