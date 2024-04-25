'Any rental under 30 days not allowed': Some short-term rentals in the Town of Lewiston are banned

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — People are reacting to a new law in the Town of Lewiston banning short-term rentals. The town board voted 3-2 in favor of the ban earlier this week.

The Town Supervisor, Steve Broderick, said it bans short-term rentals, like Airbnbs in certain residential areas in the town.

Town officials said this comes after some neighbors voiced concerns about noise and some rentals not being kept up. Broderick said he voted against it because he felt there was a better way to deal with potential problems.

"I felt like we could allow them where we regulated them, regulated the number of them, regulated the activities that can go on there," said Broderick.

John Jacoby is one of the town councilmen who voted in favor of the ban after hearing about concerns about possible crime, garbage and noise.

Jacoby said that while short-term rentals are banned, people are still permitted to rent their properties long-term.