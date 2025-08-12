'A way to honor him': 16th annual John Fiore Foundation golf tournament raises funds for local organizations

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Golfers gathered at Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport Saturday, for the 16th annual John Fiore Foundation Memorial Golf Tournament, continuing a tradition that honors a life lost while making a difference in our community.

The foundation was created to honor John Fiore, who was among the 50 people who lost their lives when Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center in 2009. His family and friends established the foundation to carry on his legacy of giving back.

"We wanted a way to honor him. He was a 30-year-old military man, gave back to his community. We wanted to do something to honor him and we started a golf tournament. Started out really small and we have grown to 232 golfers today, so we're one of the larger ones if not the largest in the area," said Ron Aughtman, John's nephew and founder of the foundation.

Saturday's event served as a fundraiser benefiting several local causes including Western New York Heroes and the Ronald McDonald House.

Aughtman said the fundraiser raised about $53,000 this year. The foundation has made a significant impact in our region, donating over $700,000 to organizations, families, and individuals since its inception.