'A step in the right direction': New effort to combat the school bus driver shortage in NYS

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new effort to combat the school bus driver shortage in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a short-term plan to remove barriers and attract more drivers.

The state's Department of Motor Vehicles is implementing a federal exemption that modifies the commercial driver's license test. It waives the engine compartment component or the "under-the-hood" component of the pre-trip vehicle inspection for school bus road tests.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the school bus driver shortage is still a major issue in his district. Right now, there are 45 school bus drivers and the district usually needs 80.

"It has not gotten better and we're going on three years here," Laurrie said, "How are we combating that? Double runs. Changing the time. A dual or tri-bell schedule...On any given day seven people could call in sick or there could be other circumstances that drops that number to 35. Anytime you go below that number, it becomes a reshuffling of the deck."

Since the pandemic — Laurrie said the two bus companies contracted with the district have not seen any uptick in drivers applying.

"We have no choice. We have to operate, navigate. Parents and kids are relying on us. We bus 4800 students in Niagara Falls," he explained.

Laurrie said the exemption on the test is a good first step, but can't be the only step.

"It's not an easy job by any stretch of the imagination, but it's an important job. That's why these rules need to be looked at considered and pay needs to be considered as well," he said.

According to the DMV, CDL applicants who want the exemption must take the “Limited School Bus” road test.

Christian Jackstadt, Executive Deputy Commissioner for the DMV, said the "under-the-hood" component was not necessary for school bus drivers, which is why the DMV felt comfortable moving forward with the exemption.

"We do not feel that that that portion of the road test and exempting certain school bus drivers from that portion will have any impact whatsoever on safety," Jackstadt said.

He said the DMV saw a significant drop in the amount of people receiving CDL licenses during the pandemic but said there's been a slight rebound. Jackstadt said he hopes this change will continue that upward trend.

"I think this is certainly a step in the right direction," he said.

The exemption began on January 10 and will expire on November 27.