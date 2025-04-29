'A monstrosity': Neighbors, legislators raise concerns over Amazon facility

TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY (WKBW) — The construction of a $300 million Amazon distribution center on Lockport Road has ignited significant concerns among residents and local lawmakers in the Town of Niagara. The facility, which spans 216 acres, was approved back in 2022 and has faced controversy from its inception due to potential traffic issues.

As construction progresses, many neighbors are vocalizing their frustrations. John Kvamme expressed his worry, stating, "And now it's a 3 million square foot monstrosity." His neighbor,

Tom Scalzo added to the concerns, saying, “Dust, noise, 7 days a week,” and highlighting the daunting traffic the facility will bring, with “500 tractor trailers going in, 500 tractor trailers going out.”

Niagara County Legislator Chris Robins has also voiced apprehensions about the impact of the facility on local traffic. He has contacted the engineers overseeing the project, questioning, "Can Amazon be a good neighbor and do their part? Can they ensure that when vehicles pull out, they aren't bringing mud onto the roads?"

Robins noted that while the current construction phase is challenging, improvements are planned for the area. “This road will be reconfigured upon completion. While this is a challenging time, patience from all involved is essential,” he said.

Town Supervisor Sylvia Virtuoso acknowledged her concerns regarding the influx of traffic, especially since the exit off the I-90 is one of the busiest in Niagara County. However, she also highlighted the economic benefits of the project, stating it is expected to create around 1,000 jobs. “This is a project the town has never seen before,” she remarked.

In response to the growing community concerns, Amazon issued a statement expressing appreciation for Robins' feedback, offering to provide an update on the project's progress.