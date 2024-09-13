7 Gates Screampark opens this Friday at Summit Park Mall

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — On Friday, the 7 Gates Screampark opens inviting guests to enjoy some Halloween fun, inside the old Summit Park Mall in Niagara Wheatfield.

Ticket deals are being offered on 'Slasher Friday' to celebrate Friday the 13th.

The park also has a kid-friendly day on Little Demon Day on Oct 26 from 10 am until 3 pm, where kids can get in for $14.99. Parents and children under 2 get in for free.

The Little Demon Event has lights-on, scare-free experience. There will be costume contests, face painting, bounce houses and games.

General admission is $32.99 and access to all 4 haunted attractions (Summit High, Den of Demons, The Last Chop, Dark Terminal.

You can learn more here.

