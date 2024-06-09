Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNiagara Orleans

Actions

Gasport man crashes into Lockport home

LOCKPORTCRASH.jpg
WKBW
LOCKPORTCRASH.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 09, 2024

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Gasport man is facing several charges after crashing into a home in the Town of Lockport early Sunday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 4:30 a.m. stating that a vehicle had crashed into a home at 5377 Ridge Road.

An investigation revealed that an SUV crashed into the home, rolled over, and struck a utility pole. The driver fled the scene on foot but was later found by the sheriff's office using a drone.

Timothy Outten, 26, was taken to ECMC for an evaluation. The homeowner was uninjured.

Outten was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and additional traffic tickets.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!