21-year-old crashes into home in the Town of Wheatfield

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after crashing into a home in the Town of Wheatfield early Saturday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 2:15 a.m. stating that a vehicle had crashed into a home on Krueger Road.

An investigation revealed that a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Graydon Drive. It is alleged that the driver, 21-year-old John Osetkowski of North Tonawanda, failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the home. It was determined that the home is currently inhabitable due to the crash.

Officials say the occupants of the pickup truck were extricated and treated for minor injuries. The homeowner was uninjured.

After completing field sobriety tests, Osetkowski was charged with driving while intoxicated – first offense, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and additional vehicle and traffic law citations.