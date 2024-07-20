Pilot dead after single-engine plane crash in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a single-engine plane crash Saturday afternoon.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said a single-engine plane owned by Skydive the Falls crashed just before noon east of Fort Niagara near the Niagara Scenic Parkway. According to Sheriff Filicetti, all of the divers on board were able to exit the aircraft before it crashed but the female pilot died.

A portion of the parkway heading toward Fort Niagara will remain closed on Saturday.

7 News has reached out to Skydive the Falls for comment.