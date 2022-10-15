Niagara Nightmares opening night brings a fright for a good cause

SANBORN N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Nightmares, formerly known as the "870 Lee Home Haunt," kicked off its haunted season Friday.

The Jaros family made there way to the haunted house in search of a thrill and they said Niagara Nightmare never fails.

"We come here every year," they said.

They said opening night was the perfect time for some frights for a cause. With every trick there is a treat at this haunted house. All the proceeds raised will go to Sweet Buffalo Rocks.

Owner and organizer Alisha King said her family started this haunted house five years ago.

"This event is very important to us because it gives back to charities all around Western New York. This year we are giving back to Sweet Buffalo Rocks and its' a children's charity," King said. "So it's very important to us because we have four children of our own. And we know how important it is to make a kids day."

She said they hope to double the proceeds from last year. Thats teh exact reason, the Jaros family said, they keep coming back.

"It means a lot to me because my daughter has kidney problems," they said.

Their 12-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome two years ago. The family said the donations this haunted house puts up - puts them at ease.

"We've donated well over $20 thousand over these last few years and its just been like a great time. We're very grateful for our community," King said.

The family said the past two years have not been easy, but every little bit helps.

"Their donations and doing everything they can for the hospitals I feel like it makes it easier and helps the parents cope better," the family said. "Especially for us. Just being in the hospital and knowing there is people that care about whats going on makes it 100 times better."

Niagara Nightmares will run for the next three weeks on Townline Road. For more Information click this link.