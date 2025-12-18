Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly stabbing of her mother

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that a Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the deadly stabbing of her mother.

According to the DA, 30-year-old Seleste J. Bomberry admitted to stabbing and killing her 48-year-old mother, Gennie Blackwell, on March 23 inside their apartment on Main Street in Niagara Falls.

The DA said Bomberry is scheduled to return to court on February 11, 2026, before County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, where she will be sentenced to an agreed-upon 20 years in prison.