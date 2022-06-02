Niagara Falls woman indicted on fraud and identity theft charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a federal grand jury returned a 23-count indictment charging a Niagara Falls woman with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. C. Penrose, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell was employed as the office manager and chief compliance officer at an investment advisory firm based in Buffalo with access to client accounts when she allegedly used the access to steal over $500,000 from clients and the firm itself.

Between November 2018 and May 2021 Campbell allegedly wrote checks from client accounts, forging the signatures of either the client or a principal at the firm, and then deposited the checks into her own personal account. She also allegedly took steps to conceal the thefts and divert emails received by firm principals from anti-money laundering and financial crimes personnel who raised questions about some of the transactions she engaged in.

Campbell was arraigned Thursday and released on conditions. The charges carry a minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.