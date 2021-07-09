Watch
Niagara Falls woman accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian while under the influence

Deputies in Niagara County have a Niagara Falls woman locked up. They say she is facing many charges.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 09, 2021
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls woman is in custody, after Niagara County deputies say she intentionally hit a pedestrian, while driving high on drugs, with a baby in the car.

Deputies say, 30-year-old Brittney Mettler attempted to run over more people when they pulled her over, on Brookhaven Drive in Wheatfield, early "thursday morning."

They say she failed field sobriety tests.

We're told the baby in her car was not in a child safety seat.

Mettler is facing a slew of charges including assault and Leandra's Law driving while impaired charges.

According to a release, EMS was called to treat the female victim, hit by the driver. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

