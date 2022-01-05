Niagara Falls woman, 19, pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally stabbing girl at Buffalo bus stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl at a bus stop on Ellicott Street in Buffalo in May 2020.

The girl died from a single stab wound to the upper chest.

The woman charged with manslaughter was 17 at the time of the crime and is eligible to granted youthful offender status when she is sentenced on Thursday, April 28.

If she's convicted as a youthful offender, she faces a maximum of sentence of 4 years of incarceration.

The court mandates that she maintain employment and pursue obtaining a GED as conditions of her release.