Niagara Falls will be lit in Buffalo Bills red, white and blue on Saturday and Sunday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is continuing to gear up to support the Buffalo Bills as the team prepares for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board will light the American, Bridal Veil and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in Bills red, white and blue on Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. The Falls will be lit again in Bills red white and blue on Sunday from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. The photo below is from a previous lighting.

Niagara Falls Illumination Board

In Lackawanna, at the corner of Ridge Road and South Park Avenue across from the OLV National Shrine & Basilica, the Father Baker statue is now wearing a Josh Allen jersey "in the hopes of helping the Bills get the victory this Sunday over Kansas City," an OLV spokesperson said.

Father Baker 'Billieves' in the Buffalo Bills as team prepares for AFC Championship game

At the Peace Bridge, the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority announced the bridge will be lit in Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in support of the team. In addition, on Sunday night when the Bills score there will be a brief celebratory special effects light show on the bridge. On Saturday and Sunday, the overhead traffic gantry signs on the bridge will display the Bills logo all day.

WKBW

