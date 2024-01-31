Niagara Falls USA named to National Geographic 'Best of the World: 20 Best Experiences for 2024'

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Geographic announced its "Best of the World 2024" on Wednesday and Niagara Falls USA made the list!
Niagara Falls USA was selected as one of the "20 Best Experiences for 2024."
In the list, National Geographic said:
"Catch the eclipse at Niagara Falls
Directly in the path of totality, Niagara Falls will offer views of a total solar eclipse, which won’t occur again in the contiguous U.S. until 2044. For about three and a half minutes, beginning at approximately 3:18 p.m. on April 8, the sky will darken over the thunderous cataract as the moon crosses between Earth and the sun.
On the U.S. side of the falls, Terrapin Point, Prospect Point, and the Observation Tower will be prime viewing areas (if clouds stay away). From the Canadian side, an excellent vantage point is Table Rock. A side bonus: The sunny-day rainbow that hovers above the falls will become pink."
“Niagara Falls is a bucket list trip for travelers worldwide, and the total solar eclipse makes the destination even more attractive for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With the natural phenomenon occurring against one of the most iconic backdrops, it is clear why Niagara Falls stands out as one of National Geographic’s top travel experiences for 2024."
The other experiences on the list include:
- Go on horseback safari in Kenya
- Run an Olympic marathon in Paris
- Ski tour UNESCO sites in Georgia
- Bear watch in Katmai National Park
- Hear legendary live music in Kyoto
- Cruise an epic river in Colombia
- Road trip Route 66 in New Mexico
- Explore ancient art in Algeria
- Dive with sharks in Western Australia
- Hike a volcano in Panama
- Trek a glacier in Chile
- Step back in time on Menorca
- Ride classic rails in Scotland
- Find authentic flavor in Thailand
- Wander tea trails in Sri Lanka
- Gallery hop in São Paulo
- Raft the rapids in West Virginia
- Go antiquing in Hudson Valley
- Sleep on the water in British Columbia