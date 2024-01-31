Niagara Falls USA named to National Geographic 'Best of the World: 20 Best Experiences for 2024'

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Geographic announced its "Best of the World 2024" on Wednesday and Niagara Falls USA made the list!

Niagara Falls USA was selected as one of the "20 Best Experiences for 2024."

In the list, National Geographic said:

"Catch the eclipse at Niagara Falls

Directly in the path of totality, Niagara Falls will offer views of a total solar eclipse, which won’t occur again in the contiguous U.S. until 2044. For about three and a half minutes, beginning at approximately 3:18 p.m. on April 8, the sky will darken over the thunderous cataract as the moon crosses between Earth and the sun.

On the U.S. side of the falls, Terrapin Point, Prospect Point, and the Observation Tower will be prime viewing areas (if clouds stay away). From the Canadian side, an excellent vantage point is Table Rock. A side bonus: The sunny-day rainbow that hovers above the falls will become pink."

“Niagara Falls is a bucket list trip for travelers worldwide, and the total solar eclipse makes the destination even more attractive for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With the natural phenomenon occurring against one of the most iconic backdrops, it is clear why Niagara Falls stands out as one of National Geographic’s top travel experiences for 2024."

- John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA

The other experiences on the list include:



Go on horseback safari in Kenya

Run an Olympic marathon in Paris

Ski tour UNESCO sites in Georgia

Bear watch in Katmai National Park

Hear legendary live music in Kyoto

Cruise an epic river in Colombia

Road trip Route 66 in New Mexico

Explore ancient art in Algeria

Dive with sharks in Western Australia

Hike a volcano in Panama

Trek a glacier in Chile

Step back in time on Menorca

Ride classic rails in Scotland

Find authentic flavor in Thailand

Wander tea trails in Sri Lanka

Gallery hop in São Paulo

Raft the rapids in West Virginia

Go antiquing in Hudson Valley

Sleep on the water in British Columbia

