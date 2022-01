NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls is suspending trash pickup for the rest of the week due to snow removal.

The city says trash pickup suspension will allow crews to continue removing snow and will resume on Monday, January 24.

Niagara Falls residents will be able to put out 6 bags of household trash in addition to their blue tote starting Monday.

Bulk trash pickup will resume the week of January 31.