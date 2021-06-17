Niagara Falls to have fireworks at Hyde Park on July 4

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls says it will have a fireworks display at Hyde Park on July 4.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says fireworks returning to Niagara Falls will be one of the first activities to return following a change in guidance from New York State.

“The City of Niagara Falls is proud to be able to resume the fireworks display at Hyde Park on our Nations birthday,” said Mayor Restaino. “With the celebrations seen throughout the state, it seems fitting to bring back the fireworks at Hyde Park.”

The city says fireworks will start at dusk on Sunday, July 4.