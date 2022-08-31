Niagara Falls school renamed after a local civil rights leader

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's not often that history is made.

In Niagara Falls on Tuesday, it was just that. History.

It's been 50 years since the Niagara Falls City School District last renamed another school within district lines. From now on, Niagara Street Elementary School will now be known as Bloneva Bond Primary School.

Before she passed, Bond was so active in New York State.

Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education member (1979-1984)

Civil rights activist

Founder and charter member of the New York State Community Action Program (NYCAP)

Volunteer with Niagara Coalition, the Council of Christians and Jews, the United Way of Niagara, and the Niagara Falls Council of Churches and People for Progress

Member of the New York State Health Council and Health Planning Commission.

Task force member for the Niagara Falls Bicentennial Committee

Minority task force member at the Niagara Chapter of the American Red Cross

This all started as a school renaming project that started almost one year ago. A local organization, Men Standing Strong Together called on the name change and asked the board to name the school after a black leader.

Now, Bond's contributions to Western New York will live on for generations.